December 2 holiday for schools or not?

Tamil Nadu is bracing itself for another day of heavy rains and strong winds as Cyclone Fengal continues to wreak havoc in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.

As the situation continues to worsen, parents and students are eagerly waiting to know whether schools will be declared a holiday tomorrow, December 2. There is no word from the state government or the education department regarding the declaration of a holiday tomorrow, however, the chance of getting schools closed tomorrow remains high unless the rain situation improves soon.

Already, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, today. Tomorrow's holiday, however, is yet to be taken by the government.

The education department sources said that whether tomorrow will be a holiday will depend on the weather forecast which would be given tonight or tomorrow morning. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will take a decision accordingly," a senior official in the education department said.

Parents and students should keep a close watch on the official websites and social media handles of the education department and the state government to know about tomorrow's holiday.

Meanwhile, here are some ways to stay safe during the heavy rains:

Do not venture into the flooded areas

Stay indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary

Track weather conditions and follow directives of the local authorities

Do not drive or try to cross flooded roads.

Carry your charged mobile with you anytime for an emergency.

Also read: World AIDS Day 2024: Quotes, Slogans, and Messages