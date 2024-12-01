Sushmita Sen grooves with her ‘most favourite dancing partner’ under the sky

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen recently shared a heartwarming video of herself dancing gracefully with her elder daughter, Renee, under the serene night sky.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a heartwarming video and wrote in the caption, “When we get the chance to sit it out or dance…WE DANCE” @reneesen47 (my most favourite dancing partner) “Follow your feet, not the steps” #sharing #us #happyweekend #happydancing I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Dressed in a black outfit, Sushmita looked effortlessly elegant with her subtle makeup and flowing tresses. Renee complemented her mother’s charm in a cozy grey night suit, her hair neatly tied back in a bun. The mother-daughter duo coordinated their steps on the song Rangisari from the film “JugJugg Jeeyo.”

The actress had previously applauded her daughter Renee’s confident posing moment. The former Miss Universe shared a video of her daughter striking different poses for the camera. Alongside it, the proud mommy wrote in the caption, “You goooooo girl!!!! #stunning @reneesen47 My favourite part is you, dancing of course!!! That’s my #babygirl Confident, beautiful & enjoying the moment!!! I love you shona!!! #bringit Maa #duggadugga.”

At just 24 years old, Sushmita embraced motherhood, becoming a single parent by adopting her first daughter, Renee, in 2000. Ten years later, she expanded her family by welcoming her second daughter, Alisah, through adoption.

In 2021, Renee followed in her mother’s footsteps and ventured into the world of acting, making her debut in a short film. Reflecting on her transformative journey as a mother, Sushmita once opened up during an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad. She spoke candidly about how adopting her daughters brought immense joy and purpose to her life.

The Aarya actress revealed that becoming a mother at such a young age was one of the wisest decisions she ever made. It gave her life a sense of stability and direction.

