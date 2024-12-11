Is December 12 holiday for schools due to heavy rains?

As the country is bracing for heavy rainfall and cyclone alerts in various states, the question on everyone's mind is whether schools will remain closed on December 12.

The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD further predicts that a cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal which may bring heavy rainfall along with strong winds to the eastern coast of the country.

Several state governments have declared holidays for schools and colleges due to severe weather conditions. In Tamil Nadu, the government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in 13 districts, including Chennai, due to the heavy rainfall warning.

It is declared a holiday in school colleges of 10 districts that include Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. The Karnataka government, too, has announced that it will declare holidays in schools and colleges across Bengaluru and several districts considering the heavy rainfall alert in the state.

In the other states, the future of schools is also still uncertain as there hasn't been any declaration about their holiday by the government regarding December 12. On the other hand, no declarations have been made about Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, schools and colleges remaining on holiday. In this scenario, parents and students should check with their respective school authorities or state government websites to confirm whether schools will remain closed on December 12.

It's an important time in school, and students' safety is the priority, and it is always better to err on the side of caution in this situation. Stay safe and keep informed!

