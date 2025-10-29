Cyclone Montha: Schools, Colleges Holidays in AP, Odisha Due to Heavy Rainfal

The looming threat of Cyclone Montha has prompted authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to declare school holidays for the next few days. Due to the intense rainfall and cyclone alert, educational institutions in several districts of both states will remain closed.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays

In Andhra Pradesh, schools in the Kakinada district will be closed from October 27 to 31, while the Konaseema and Eluru administrations have announced holidays on October 27 and 28. The districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, and others have also been placed under high alert, with evacuation plans underway.

Odisha School Holidays

In Odisha, schools in eight districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi, will remain closed until October 30. These districts have been placed in Red Zones, indicating a high risk of severe cyclone impact and heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by October 28, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The authorities have advised citizens in coastal regions to take necessary precautions and follow evacuation plans.

Stay Informed

Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates on school holidays and reopenings. The situation will continue to be monitored, and further announcements will be made accordingly.

In the meantime, the safety of students and citizens remains the top priority, and authorities are working tirelessly to ensure everyone's well-being.

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