Lucknow University Extends Samarth Portal Deadline to October 31 - Colleges Request More Time

Lucknow University (LU) has extended the deadline for uploading first-semester student data on the Samarth portal to October 31, offering affiliated colleges some additional time to complete the process. However, several colleges have requested a further extension, citing severe staff shortages and ongoing technical issues that have hindered timely data entry.

The Samarth portal is an e-governance platform designed to automate and streamline administrative processes in higher education institutions. Despite its goal of efficiency, many colleges have reported challenges in using the system effectively.

Anshu Kedia, general secretary of the Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers' Association (LUACTA) and principal of Khun Khun Ji Girls’ Degree College, explained the ground situation:

“There is an acute shortage of non-teaching staff in most affiliated colleges. The volume of student data is enormous, and completing it accurately requires more manpower and time. Many colleges have just a handful of clerks handling hundreds of entries. LU should consider these constraints and extend the deadline by at least 15–20 days to ensure a smooth and error-free process.”

LUACTA president Manoj Pandey echoed similar concerns, pointing out disparities in resources between the university and its affiliated colleges.

“Lucknow University has adequate technical and non-teaching staff, but affiliated colleges lack such support. Moreover, the Samarth portal itself suffers from several technical glitches that impact both student data entry and teacher promotions. Many teachers have been unable to apply for promotions for months due to persistent system errors,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, LU registrar Bhavana Mishra said the university is monitoring the situation closely.

“The deadline for student data feeding has already been extended to October 31. Further decisions will be taken based on the feedback received from the colleges,” she stated.

With the extended deadline approaching, colleges remain hopeful that LU will grant additional time or address the technical issues plaguing the Samarth portal to ensure a smoother administrative process.