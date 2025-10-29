Cyclone Montha: Thailand’s Beautiful Name for Bay of Bengal Storm – Know What It Means

The name Montha (pronounced Mon-tha) — currently being used for the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal — was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member countries of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) managed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi.

In Thai, Montha means “fragrant flower” or “beautiful flower.” The name is part of the revised cyclone naming list approved in 2020 by the IMD-RSMC. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has six such RSMCs around the world, and the IMD’s centre is responsible for naming cyclones over the northern Indian Ocean, which includes both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

According to S.V.J. Kumar, Senior Meteorologist at the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, the 13 member countries of the IMD-RSMC are India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and others.

He explained that naming cyclones helps avoid confusion when multiple systems are active in the region and ensures clear, quick, and consistent communication among meteorological agencies and the public.

“The names should not be political, religious, cultural, or gender-related, and must not insult or offend any community across the world,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that once a cyclone name is used, it cannot be repeated.

Cyclone names are assigned in a rotational sequence from a pre-approved list contributed by all member nations. The next cyclone name after Montha will be Senyar, a name proposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).