CUET PG - 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Details Inside

CUET PG 2023: The last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 has been extended, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The previous deadline for registration ended today, April 19, 2023.

The revised deadline to submit the application for the PG entrance exam is by 9.50 pm on May 5, 2023. Those candidates who have missed the deadline can apply at the official website. Click here.

As per the latest update, the last date for payment of online fee has also been extended till May 5. The correction window will be made available between May 6 to May 8. Candidates who have already applied for CUET PG - 2023 will be allowed to make changes to their selected subjects in the application forms.

How to register for CUET PG - 2023?

Visit the CUET PG official site

Input candidate’s personal details such as name, gender, contact number etc

Fill out the CUET PG 2023 application form

Upload relevant scanned documents

Now pay the application fee online

Submit CUET PG 2023 application form

Download the application form and take a print out for future use

Also Read: Photos: Telangana CM KCR Attends Grandson’s Graduation Ceremony in Hyderabad