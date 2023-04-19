TADEPALLI: The ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu campaign reached the 12th day on Wednesday and the outreach programme continues to get a massive response after its launch on April 7. The total number of families touched through this programme was more than 84 lakh households.

The total number of missed calls received endorsing YS Jagan’s governance so far is 63 lakhs recording an unprecedented penetration in record time by any political party.

• At the end of Day 12 (April 18) over 84 lakh households recorded their responses in the mega people’s survey

• The party has received over 63 lakh missed calls proving that the people of the state trust only CM Jagan for their own and their children’s future.

The Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu campaign will cover 1.65 crore houses across the state involving a team of dedicated YSRCP party activists and Gruha Sarathulu who will take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how the YS Jagan-led government was working hard for the betterment of the people. The program will end on April 20.

