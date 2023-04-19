Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again reiterated that as part of decentralization, the administration of the State will be conducted from Visakhapatnam and that he would be staying in the city from September. Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone for the Mulapeta Greenfield Port Project worth Rs 4,362 crore today (19 April), he stated that Vizag was an acceptable city for all in the state.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said, "Your child is alone on one side and fighting a dark war. There is a war going on between me who stands on the side of the poor and the feudalistic people on the other side. ‘They’ are repeating a lie over and over again, but I am not in the habit of telling lies like them, he stated in reference to the Opposition parties.

“ You are my courage, faith, and self-confidence in this battle. I seek only God's mercy and your blessings and even if all the wolves are united, I am not afraid," the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated to a roaring crowd.

“The district will be developed through these ports, which were earlier neglected for decades despite having the potential. Srikakulam district should grow as a city in the future. Mulapet is not a cornerstone but a pillar of development. The face of the Srikakulam district will change in the coming days and after the completion of Mulapet port, around 35 thousand people will get employment. We are building fishing harbors to bring light to the lives of fishermen. Srikakulam will be developed and become another Mumbai and Madras in the future," the Chief Minister prophesied.

He also announced the construction of two more fishing harbors along with the port and after we came to power, we started 4 more ports, the Chief Minister stated. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for a colony for those displaced due to the port construction at Naupada, a fishing harbor at Budagatlapalem, and Hiramandalam Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation projects worth more than Rs 542 crore.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan to Lay Foundation Stone for Mulapet Port Today