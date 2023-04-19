CM YS Jagan to Lay Foundation Stone for Mulapet Port Today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Mulapet Greenfield port in Srikakulam on Wednesday morning. The Chief Minister will perform bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone for Mulapet Greenfield port being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 4,362 crore shortly.

In the first phase, the 4-berth Mulapet port will have a cargo capacity of 23.5 million tonnes. The government has decided to complete the port development works in 30 months which will be used for general cargo and other export and import..

Originally, the port was planned in Bhavanapadu, however, due to land acquisition issues. CM Jagan will also lay the foundation stone for constructing a colony for 594 people of Vishnu Chakram and Mulapet villages, who were displaced due to the Mulapet project. The state government will also give a compensation of worth Rs 109 crore for the rehabilitation of the affected families. In addition to this, a colony spread across 55 actress is also being developed in the neighbouring Naupada village for them.

Once completed the Mulapet Greenfield port will spur development not only in Andhra Pradesh but it will also drive growth in the export and import sector in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha states. The port would generate employment for 25,000 people.

Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan will lay the foundation stones for Budagatlapalem fishing harbour and Hiramandalam Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation projects worth more than 542 crore. He is expected to lay the foundation stone for Machilipatnam port in May.

