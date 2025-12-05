Christmas to New Year December School Holidays 2025; Complete list!

Schools across India follow different holiday calendars in December, making it important for parents to stay informed while planning vacations or family events. Although the holiday timelines vary, one fixed date is Christmas — December 25 — when educational institutions across the country remain shut to celebrate the festival.

Winter Break Timing Differs Across Regions

Many states prefer to schedule their winter holidays in the final days of December. For example, schools in Uttar Pradesh are expected to begin their seasonal break around December 20 and reopen at the start of the New Year, giving students approximately 12 days of holiday.

PM SHRI schools, operating in multiple Indian states, generally announce a break between December 23 and January 1, providing around 10 days of time off.

Central and Northern States

Several districts in Madhya Pradesh plan their holidays to start from December 23 or 24. Depending on local climate conditions, these breaks may continue until December 31 or extend into early January.

In states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, winter vacations usually fall during the last 10 days of the month. Specific dates for holidays are issued through government notifications closer to December.

Jammu and Kashmir’s winter zone follows a completely different schedule due to harsh climatic conditions. Schools in these regions stay closed from late November and remain shut throughout December, often reopening only toward the end of February.

Coastal and Northeastern States

Goa has a unique holiday calendar with school closures on December 3 for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier and another holiday on December 19 to mark Goa Liberation Day. Christmas celebrations extend the holiday period for about a week afterward.

Most Northeastern states observe extended breaks for Christmas and New Year. In many areas, December 24 is considered a holiday or half-day, which marks the beginning of the winter vacation period.

Local Holidays Also Apply

Aside from the winter break and national observances, certain districts announce additional holidays connected to local festivals, cultural programs, or regional events. These dates may differ from school to school.

Final Note

Parents are encouraged to follow official updates from schools and state education departments, as the exact holiday schedule for December 2025 can vary based on regional policies and weather conditions. Staying updated will help avoid any confusion as the holiday season approaches.

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