Christmas Holidays 2025: Holiday Schedule for AP and Telangana Schools

With Christmas just around the corner, schools across the Telugu states are getting ready to announce their holiday plans for the 2025 festive season. Students are eagerly waiting, and this year brings especially good news for those studying in Christian minority institutions.

Longer Christmas Break Expected for Christian Minority Schools

Since Christmas falls on December 25, several Christian minority schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are planning to offer a longer vacation. As per early indications, these schools are likely to provide an 8-day festive holiday, tentatively from:

December 21 to December 28, 2025

Though the dates are not officially confirmed yet, school managements are expected to release circulars soon.

Regular Holiday Schedule for Other Schools

For most government and private schools, the traditional holiday pattern will continue. These schools are expected to remain closed only on December 25, marking the Christmas celebration, while regular classes will continue on the surrounding days. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, school holidays for Christmas vary from school to school. Get updated with the school authorities.

Official Announcements Coming Soon

Final holiday schedules will be issued shortly by the respective school authorities. Once confirmed, parents and students can check updates through:

School portals

Official notice boards

WhatsApp groups or school apps

The festive season is about to begin, and students can look forward to a joyful Christmas break with plenty of holiday cheer across the Telugu states.

Also read: SSC Releases Exam Dates for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025