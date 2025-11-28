Burma Burma’s Winter Menu 'Comfort Is Khowsuey' Feels Like a Warm Hug in a Bowl

Burma Burma’s latest winter menu feels like an invitation into someone’s home — comforting, nostalgic, and crafted with an almost reverent respect for Burmese culinary traditions. From delicate starters to rich Khowsuey bowls and indulgent desserts, every dish has a story, and every bite carries warmth.

Starters That Spark Curiosity and Cravings

The meal begins with a choose-any-three lineup, and each option is a delightful introduction to the season’s flavours.

Pan Fried Dumplings arrive in crisp-edged rice flour shells filled with white pea and sesame. The tangy raw papaya salad on top — tossed in a tamarind dressing — adds freshness and crunch, cutting through the earthiness beautifully.

The Broccoli & Asparagus Steamed Buns are pillowy soft, almost cloud-like, and generously stuffed. Winter vegetables rarely get centre stage, but this bun elevates them with gentle flavours and stunning textures.

For something indulgent, the Crunchy Shiitake Fingers are a revelation. The semolina and hemp-seed crust delivers the perfect crackle, while the creamy cashew and smoked Bandel cheese dip brings depth, fat, and a whisper of smoke.

Those who love bold flavours must not miss the WA Potato, a tribute to the Wa tribe. It’s a fiery, flavour-packed bowl of wok-tossed potatoes layered with lemon leaf, crushed peanuts, roasted chillies and brown onion — a dish that wakes up the palate instantly.

The Heart of the Menu: Khowsuey, Reimagined

Burma Burma has always excelled at Khowsuey, but this year's winter lineup is a masterclass in comfort food storytelling.

Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey is the emotion-filled centrepiece. Mild, creamy coconut milk, toasted peanuts, tomatoes, garlic chilli oil and onion fritters — every spoonful tastes like it has been simmered with memories.

Shwe Taung Khowsuey, with its Expo ’70 legacy, brings nostalgia wrapped in innovation. The soupy curry with pan-fried noodles and mock meat, paired with a side of reduced coconut milk, is hearty, wholesome, and perfect for chilly evenings.

Fans of spicier broths will find joy in Downtown Khowsuey — a bold, spicy curry with Udon noodles, mock meat chunks and crispy wheat flakes. It tastes like a vibrant Yangon street in peak winter.

The No Ze Khowsuey is a surprise: Khowsuey without coconut milk. Lighter yet aromatic, its evaporated milk base pairs beautifully with rice noodles and a crisp sweet-corn–onion spring roll.

Burma Burma’s signature Oh No Khowsuey continues to shine. Creamy coconut milk infused with lemongrass and tamarind and served with a choice of noodles, it remains a comforting, crowd-favourite classic.

The Dry Khowsuey rounds out the selection — tangy, smoky, and beautifully textured with corn crisps.

Desserts That Steal the Show

Winter calls for indulgence, and this menu delivers it in style.

The Burmese Falooda blends basil seeds, black grass jelly, sticky rice and chilled coconut milk — refreshing yet rich.

Rangoon Baked Milk is delicate and nuanced, balanced with raspberry gel and almond nougatine for texture.

The Celebration Cake, a towering seven-layer chocolate delight, paired with cherry sorbet, is pure decadence.

For a tropical, artisanal experience, Berry Burst offers citrusy coconut pudding topped with fruit caviar, almond crumble and palm jaggery gelato — a textural masterpiece.

If you adore nostalgia with a twist, the Banana & Cashew Tres Leches with banana caramel ice cream is comfort on a plate.

The Coconut & Pineapple Crème Brûlée closes the meal with crackly caramel, cinnamon gelato, and pineapple compote — winter brightness in every bite.

Zero-Proof Drinks That Don’t Compromise on Flavour

Burma Burma’s alcohol-free cocktails bring sophistication to mindful drinking.

Burma Sour: A tropical yet smoky balance of jackfruit, pineapple, and zero-proof whiskey.

Cane Glow: A lively mix of sweet sugarcane and tart cranberry — truly a party in a glass.

Zero Proof G&T: Elderflower, yuzu bitters, and juniper berries offer a crisp, floral refresher.

Yangon Sunset: Smooth, tangy, and delightfully vibrant.

Pandan Royale: Coconut water meets pandan and zero-proof gin — light, aromatic, refreshing.

Final Verdict

Burma Burma’s winter menu is a celebration of tradition, warmth, and modern craftsmanship. From the soul-soothing Khowsuey bowls to standout starters and inventive desserts, this menu delivers comfort without compromise.

Whether you’re craving a nostalgic bowl or a culinary adventure, this winter lineup ensures you leave with a full stomach and a fuller heart.