Chikkamagaluru School Holiday today, August 30 Due to Heavy Rains

The administration of Chikkamagaluru district declared a surprise holiday for schools in some areas on Saturday, August 30, as a safety precaution during the ongoing heavy rainfall. The move is for seven taluks where student safety is the number one priority.

Affected Areas

The holiday is declared for schools in the following places:

Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks

Individual hoblis within Chikkamagaluru taluk, such as Kasaba, Ambale, Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Aldur, and Khandya

Lakkavalli and Lingadahalli hoblis in Tarikere

Reason Behind the Decision

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj declared that the holiday was announced keeping in view the safety of students. The district administration is doing its best to safeguard the students from harm caused by the heavy rain.

Compensating for Lost Days

The Deputy Commissioner further said that schools may arrange additional classes on future holidays to compensate for the lost working days. In this way, students will not be left behind in their studies even if a sudden holiday is declared.

Heavy Rains Continue

Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts witnessed moderate to heavy rain, resulting in a rise in inflow into reservoirs such as Linganmakki and Bhadra. Rain also caused the closure of schools in five taluks of Shivamogga. The district authorities are keeping a tab on the situation and taking measures for public safety.

