Gurmeet Choudhary has a ‘cute little’ workout partner

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary found a new and adorable workout partner in his toddler daughter Lianna, who joined him during his exercise session on Saturday morning.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him doing arm workout with Lianna at home and said that the “gym can wait.”

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen lifting some dumbbells and after the workout, Gurmeet claps for Lianna for completing the workout.

For the caption, he wrote: “Found my cutest little dumbbell.”

“Some mornings the gym can wait, because home workouts with Lianna are the best kind of mornings,” the actor added and also used the track “All The Way Up” for the background score.

The actor is currently seen on the show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with his wife Debina Bonnerjee. The show is hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre.

The show airs on Colors TV and features a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, and Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

Gurmeet and Debina rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'.

They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

After gaining prominence through his portrayal of Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, he and his wife joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. After this show, he played the role of a business magnate Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami.

He also played a lead role in the show Punar Vivah Gurmeet participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance contest Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

He was then seen in the dance contest Nach Baliye 6 alongside his Debina, in which he finished as the first runner up. He also participated in an action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5) where he was named the first runner-up.

Gurmeet's first foray into Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

