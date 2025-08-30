Traffic diversions in Puducherry tomorrow for Ganesh idol immersion procession

Puducherry, Aug 30 (IANS) The Puducherry Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and vehicle-free zones on Sunday for Lord Ganesh's idol immersion procession.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police, Traffic (North-East) said that as a continuation of the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival, the immersion of idols in the sea will be held.

Idols from different parts of Puducherry will assemble at Saram Avvai Thidal and then proceed in a procession through Kamaraj Salai, Nehru Street, MG Road, Ajanta Junction, Old Distillery and Beach Road for immersion.

The idols from the Muthialpet side will be taken to Pattankadai Junction via Anna Salai, while those from the Nellithope side will also reach Pattankadai Junction through Maraimalai Adigal Salai and Anna Salai.

The police said all heavy vehicles, including town and route buses, as well as light motor vehicles coming from Kalapet via Muthialpet towards the Puducherry New Bus Stand, must take a diversion at Muthialpet Ezhaimaramman Koil Junction and proceed through Shivaji Statue, Kokku Park, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Indira Gandhi Square and Nellithope before reaching the New Bus Stand.

Similarly, heavy vehicles and light motor vehicles heading towards Bussy Street and Ambour Salai from Muthialpet towards Kalapet and Chennai must take a left turn at Venkata Subbha Reddiyar Statue and move via Maraimalai Adigal Salai, Nellithope, Indira Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Kokku Park and Shivaji Statue to continue towards Kalapet and Chennai.

Traffic movement will be prohibited in Kamaraj Salai from Lenin Street Junction to Pattankadai Junction from 12 noon until the completion of the procession.

From 3 p.m., vehicle entry will also be restricted along Anna Salai until the procession enters JN Street, with diversions enforced at Anna-45 Feet Road Junction and Odiansalai Junction.

No vehicles will be allowed along the procession route covering JN Street, MG Road and SV Patel Salai.

The police have urged commuters to avoid these routes during the specified hours to prevent inconvenience and to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

