RCB extends Rs 25 lakh each to families of 11 stampede victims

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 11 victims who lost their lives in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's IPL 2025 title win celebrations on June 4.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us. No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind," RCB wrote in a post on social media.

"But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. This is also the beginning of 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," it added.

RCB’s long-awaited IPL triumph on June 3, clinched with a six-run win over Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, quickly turned tragic. Less than 24 hours later, celebrations in Bengaluru spiralled into chaos as a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured over 50. While the team celebrated inside, heartbreak unfolded on the streets, sparking national outrage.

Eighty-four days later, following public criticism, arrests and multiple complaints, RCB launched its 'RCB Cares' initiative, pledging Rs 25 lakh to each bereaved family and support for the injured. Many, however, viewed the move as delayed damage control rather than genuine compassion.

The Karnataka government squarely placed the blame on the franchise for the lapses that led to the tragedy. While RCB issued a brief condolence message shortly after the incident, it was soon overshadowed by their prolonged silence. Their three-month absence from the conversation left many supporters feeling neglected and abandoned during one of the darkest moments in the team’s history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.