CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Important Guidelines for Class 10 and 12 Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh advisory to all its affiliated schools, reiterating the need to strictly comply with the prescribed rules for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments for the 2025–26 academic year. The reminder, released on January 1, highlights the importance of maintaining transparency, uniform standards, and discipline during the assessment process.

According to the board, schools must ensure that all internal assessments and practical examinations are carried out in line with CBSE norms. Any lapse, irregularity, or deviation from the guidelines may invite strict action against the school authorities concerned. The board has made it clear that these measures are essential to safeguard the credibility and fairness of the board examination system.

CBSE also confirmed that the annual practical exams, internal assessments, and project evaluations for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on January 1, 2026, and must be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Key Instructions for Schools and Students

Schools have been directed to plan the examination schedule well in advance and make sure that adequate answer sheets and infrastructure are available. Special arrangements must be ensured for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) so that no student faces difficulty during the assessment process.

The board has emphasized the importance of clear communication, instructing schools to inform students and parents about examination schedules, procedures, and requirements without delay. Institutions must also coordinate early with CBSE-appointed external examiners to avoid last-minute disruptions.

In situations where schools face a shortage of resources or logistical challenges, they are required to immediately approach their respective CBSE Regional Offices for assistance.

All marks related to practical exams, project work, and internal assessments must be uploaded on the same day the evaluation is conducted. Once uploaded, the scores must be verified promptly by the principal, internal examiner, and external examiner. CBSE has clarified that no changes will be permitted after the declaration of results.

External examiners are required to formally mark their attendance by signing the necessary undertakings. The board has warned that if an unauthorized external examiner conducts a Class 12 practical examination, the entire assessment will be considered invalid.

For students, CBSE has clearly stated that participation in sports events, even at national or international levels, will not qualify for any exemption from practical exams, project work, or internal assessments. No special or separate practical examinations will be arranged under any circumstances.

CBSE has strictly mandated that all assessments must be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2026, and schools must adhere to this timeline without exception.

Also read: