CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Links to Rick Astley Song, Internet Reacts

A surprising incident during the Class 12 mathematics examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education has drawn widespread attention online. A QR code printed on the question paper reportedly redirected users to a YouTube video of Rick Astley’s famous 1987 track Never Gonna Give You Up. The unexpected link quickly sparked confusion and discussions across social media platforms.

Photos of the question paper began circulating on platforms such as X, Instagram, and Reddit shortly after the examination was held on Monday. Many users claimed that scanning the QR code led them to the well-known music video, which is associated with the internet prank known as “rickrolling.”

The practice of rickrolling involves tricking someone into opening a link that unexpectedly plays the Never Gonna Give You Up video. Because of this association, the discovery of the link on an official examination paper quickly turned into a viral topic, with users sharing memes and humorous reactions.

The education board first introduced QR codes on question papers in 2019 following a major examination leak the previous year. In 2018, the Class 12 economics paper and the Class 10 mathematics paper were circulated on social media and messaging apps before the exam, forcing authorities to take corrective measures. The board eventually decided to conduct the economics examination again for Class 12 students, while the Class 10 maths test was not repeated since officials believed the leak had a limited impact.

QR codes on question papers are designed to serve as security identifiers. They usually contain details such as the subject name, exam date, question paper series, and printing information. This data helps officials monitor the distribution of exam papers and trace their origin if a leak occurs.

Typically, these codes are meant to be accessed only by authorised personnel involved in conducting examinations. When scanned with a regular smartphone, they usually display coded text or alphanumeric details connected to the board’s internal system. Officials can then verify the information through secure databases to confirm the authenticity of the paper.

However, once screenshots of the maths question paper began spreading online, many social media users were puzzled by the presence of a YouTube link within what was supposed to be a security feature. Some questioned whether the image had been altered, while others wondered if there had been a mistake during the printing or coding process.

As the conversation gained momentum online, the education board did not immediately issue a public clarification regarding the viral claim.

A mathematics teacher from a private school in Ghaziabad explained that students usually do not need to use these QR codes. According to the teacher, the feature is meant solely for exam administrators to track and verify the authenticity of the question papers.

The teacher added that the situation might have occurred due to a technical or printing oversight. He also noted that several students had approached him with questions after seeing the images online. According to him, authorities should be more cautious while preparing examination materials to avoid such confusion or embarrassment, especially since the board conducts exams for students across India and in several international locations.

The incident has since become a trending topic online, with many users debating whether the link was genuine or the result of an edited image.

In today’s episode of how serious our examination conducting authorities are- presenting to you CBSE class 12th board maths paper which has a QR code that opens rickroll’s song on YouTube 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gvQcsVvGVp — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 9, 2026

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