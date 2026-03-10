Is This Your Understanding of Revenue? Buggana Slams Chandrababu

Former minister Buggana Rajendranath launched a sharp counterattack against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of politicising a routine revenue dispute and displaying a surprising lack of understanding of how the Revenue Department functions.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Buggana said it was astonishing that a Chief Minister with Chandrababu’s long political experience could misinterpret the nature of a dispute raised during a public meeting. According to him, the grievance cited by Naidu involved a personal conflict between two brothers, and officials were unable to intervene precisely because it was a private family matter rather than an administrative issue.

‘Justice or Political Drama?’

Buggana questioned whether Chandrababu was genuinely interested in delivering justice or merely looking for an opportunity to target the opposition.

“If the Chief Minister truly wants justice for the petitioner, he can simply refer the matter to the District Collector and order a proper inquiry into the facts,” he said, adding that it was inappropriate for someone of Chandrababu’s age and stature to politicise every issue for public spectacle.

‘No Interest in Others’ Properties’

Responding to allegations made during the meeting, Buggana said his family had been living in the same house for over a hundred years and had never shown interest in encroaching on others’ properties.

On the contrary, he claimed that nearly 75 percent of his family’s assets have been donated for public causes over the decades. “If Chandrababu wishes to see the properties donated by my family, he is welcome to visit. I will personally show them,” he said.

Buggana also turned the question back on the Chief Minister, asking whether Chandrababu could clearly explain where he and his associates were living a hundred years ago, while he himself could trace his family’s presence in the region for generations.

Ignoring Officials’ Clarification

Buggana further alleged that the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had clearly explained during the meeting that the land in question was assigned land and that the petitioner had no legitimate connection to it. Despite this clarification, he claimed, Chandrababu ignored the official version and pushed his own narrative.

Tirumala Laddu Row Cited

Drawing a parallel with the Tirumala Laddu controversy, Buggana said a similar pattern was visible earlier as well. He noted that former TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao had explained the facts surrounding the issue, but Chandrababu allegedly disregarded the official explanation and advanced a different version.

According to Buggana, such public statements by the Chief Minister make it difficult for officials working under him to contradict his claims. He pointed out that the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) had later confirmed that the facts presented by Shyamala Rao were correct.

‘Baseless Allegations Unworthy of a CM’

In a sharp closing remark, Buggana questioned whether it was appropriate for a Chief Minister of Chandrababu Naidu’s experience and stature to make baseless and unjust allegations instead of relying on facts presented by officials.

He urged the Chief Minister to act responsibly and ensure that governance is guided by facts and administrative procedures rather than political rhetoric.