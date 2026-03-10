Hardik Pandya and Girlfriend Mahieka Video Trends

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya often remains in the spotlight, not only for his performances on the field but also for developments in his personal life. Recently, a video allegedly featuring Pandya and actress Mahieka Sharma has gone viral on social media, leading to widespread discussions among fans.

According to reports circulating online, the video was reportedly filmed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clip shows Pandya and Mahieka Sharma appearing close to each other during celebrations on the ground. The footage has been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Mahieka Sharma is known for her work in Bollywood and television. She frequently attracts attention for her outspoken statements and social media posts. In the past as well, some of her comments related to cricketers created controversy. Recent rumours circulating online suggest that she and Pandya have been seen together on several occasions.

The video reportedly surfaced after celebrations following a major cricket final, when members of the Indian team gathered on the field with their families to celebrate the victory and pose with the trophy. While many players were seen celebrating quietly with their loved ones, the viral clip allegedly shows Pandya sharing affectionate moments with Mahieka Sharma during the celebrations.

The footage also shows the pair sitting and chatting on the stage where the trophy presentation had taken place. These visuals quickly spread online and sparked a wave of comments from fans.

Several social media users criticised Pandya’s behaviour, claiming that he should have maintained more decorum during an official celebration. Some fans compared the moment with the behaviour of other players who stayed away from the spotlight despite contributing significantly to the team’s success.

As the video continues to circulate online, reactions remain divided. While some people see it as a harmless personal moment, others believe that public celebrations after a major sporting achievement should be handled more responsibly.

The cricketer has not yet made any public statement regarding the viral video. Meanwhile, the clip continues to generate conversation among fans across social media platforms.

Hardik Pandya fell asleep on the podium with his girlfriend. 😭🤣 That’s some next-level love.😂 pic.twitter.com/iw6X3sqfTq — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) March 9, 2026

Bro is the prime reason why the entire nation is celebrating now but while others were enjoying all the spotlights, Sanju Samson preferred to be in tranquility. pic.twitter.com/46OCbFBzda — Deepu (@deepu_drops) March 9, 2026

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Links to Rick Astley Song, Internet Reacts