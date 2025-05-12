CBSE Board Result 2025: 10th and 12th Results are likely to be released today!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 soon. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed, past trends suggest that the results are typically released in mid-May.

How to Check the CBSE Result 2025

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. To access their mark sheets, students will need to use their login credentials, including their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

New Grading System

Starting from the 2024-25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a Relative Grading system to reduce academic pressure and unhealthy competition. Under this system, grades are determined by a student's performance relative to their peers, rather than being based on fixed mark ranges.

Number of Students Appeared

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams, which were conducted between February 15 and April 4. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

Previous Year's Result Highlights

For reference, here are some key highlights from the previous year's results:

Class 10: 22,38,827 students appeared, and 20,95,467 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%.

Class 12: 16,21,224 students appeared, and 14,26,420 passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.98%.

Alternative Methods to Check Results

In addition to checking results online, students can also use the following methods:

SMS: Students can send an SMS with the format "CBSE10 or CBSE12 " to 7738299899.

DigiLocker: Students can check their results on the DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, by entering their roll number and other login credentials.

Steps to Check Result Using Roll Number

To check the CBSE result using a roll number, students can follow these steps:

Visit the CBSE result portal at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2025 link.

Enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to view the result.

By following these guidelines, students can easily access their CBSE results and take the next step in their academic journey.

