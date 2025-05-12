Gold Rate Today May 12: Gold Prices See Sharp Decline

After days of steady rise, gold and silver prices fell significantly today, offering some relief to buyers across Hyderabad and other parts of the Telugu states.

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates in Hyderabad ( May 12, 2025 )

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹96,880

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹88,800

Silver (1 KG): ₹1,09,000

The sharp fall in prices is attributed to reduced geopolitical tensions following the India-Pakistan ceasefire. With uncertainty decreasing, gold prices have corrected.

Similar trends are being observed across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with only slight variations from city to city. Market analysts also point to a stronger US dollar and reduced global demand as contributing factors.

With the wedding season already here, buyers are expected to take advantage of the lower prices. However, experts advise closely monitoring the market, as prices may remain volatile in the coming weeks.