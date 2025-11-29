CAT 2025 Exam on November 30: Check Reporting Time & What to Carry

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is set to take place tomorrow, November 30, 2025. This year, the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is in charge of conducting the exam. CAT will be organised at multiple exam centres nationwide in the computer-based format. Candidates can find their exact exam venue and slot information on the CAT 2025 Admit Card, which is available only through the official portal – iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 will be carried out in three separate shifts across the day. Applicants are strongly advised to review the reporting schedule mentioned on their admit card and reach their allocated exam centre well before the gate-closing time.

CAT 2025 Slot Timings

Slot 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Reporting begins at 7:00 AM; no entry after 8:15 AM

Slot 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Reporting begins at 11:00 AM; no entry after 12:15 PM

Slot 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Reporting begins at 3:00 PM; no entry after 4:15 PM

Exam Day Instructions

Reach the exam venue at least one hour before the exam to complete verification.

Carry a printed copy of the CAT 2025 Admit Card.

Bring a valid government-issued ID, such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, or Driving Licence.

Items Banned Inside the Exam Hall

To maintain fairness and security, candidates must not bring:

Electronic gadgets: mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth or wired earphones.

Personal belongings: bags, wallets, purses, clutches.

Clothing items like jackets, shawls, scarves, thick-soled footwear, or garments with large pockets or metal elements.

Jewellery or accessories containing metal.

A calm and prepared approach on exam day will help candidates stay focused. With strict adherence to instructions and proper time management, aspirants can take a confident step toward securing admission to India’s top management institutes.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Full List of Winter Break and Festival Closures