CA Final Result 2026 to Be Released on March 1: Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the CA Final examination results for the January 2026 session on March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecards online through the official ICAI result portal using their login credentials.

According to the official notification released by ICAI, the results are expected to be published by the evening of March 1. Students can check their performance by visiting the institute’s official website and entering their roll number along with their registration number.

Examination conducted in January 2026

The CA Final examinations for the January session were held between January 5 and January 16, 2026. Thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants across the country participated in the exam, which is considered the final step toward earning the prestigious CA qualification.

ICAI has confirmed that once the results are released, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecards directly from the official website. The result will include subject-wise marks, overall status, and qualification details.

Expected result date and time

Result date: March 1, 2026

Expected time: Evening hours

Steps to check ICAI CA Final Result January 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website.

Click on the link for “CA Final Result January 2026.”

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Important advice for candidates

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results. Due to high traffic on the website after the announcement, the page may load slowly.

The CA Final result is a crucial milestone for candidates, as qualifying this examination allows them to become members of ICAI and officially practice as Chartered Accountants.

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