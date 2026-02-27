Vishnu Vinyasam Review: Sree Vishnu-Mark Hilarious Rom-Com

After delivering three commercial hits and earning critical acclaim with another film since 2023, Sree Vishnu has carved a niche for himself as a dependable “minimum guarantee” hero with a loyal fan base. Continuing his successful streak, he teams up with debutant director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao for yet another romantic comedy, Vishnu Vinyasam. Nayana Sarika, who gained recognition with Aay, plays the female lead, while Radhan composes the music. With its teaser and trailer generating curiosity, the film finally arrived in theatres with moderate expectations.

Does Sree Vishnu manage to sustain his success streak? Does Nayana Sarika impress again? And does the debutant director make a confident impression? Let’s take a closer look.

Story: Romance Meets Astrology

Vishnu (Sree Vishnu) works as a junior lecturer at a college, where Manisha (Nayana Sarika) serves as the Head of the Department. Her quirky personality intrigues Vishnu, and the two gradually fall in love. Just as their relationship progresses towards marriage, Manisha reveals a dosham (astrological flaw) in her horoscope, which has affected her prospects in the past.

This revelation creates hesitation and conflict, raising questions about whether their relationship can overcome traditional beliefs and personal fears. How Vishnu responds to this situation and whether the couple manages to resolve their differences forms the crux of the film.

Performances: Sree Vishnu and Satya Deliver the Fun

Sree Vishnu plays to his strengths, bringing his trademark comic timing to the role. He delivers several entertaining moments, particularly in the first half. However, his attempt to maintain an effortless charm occasionally results in a slightly repetitive tone in certain scenes.

Nayana Sarika gets a well-written role and performs with confidence. She carries her character convincingly and complements Sree Vishnu effectively. Comedian Satya, in a full-length role, emerges as one of the film’s major highlights, generating consistent laughs with his impeccable timing.

The supporting cast, including Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, Praveen, Murali Sharma, Satyam Rajesh, and Goparaju Ramana, deliver adequate performances. While they contribute to the narrative, their characters lack the depth needed to leave a lasting impression.

Technical Aspects: Strong Visuals, Average Music

Sai Sriram’s cinematography stands out as one of the film’s strongest assets. The visuals are colourful, vibrant, and enhance the overall tone of the romantic comedy. The film maintains a pleasant visual appeal throughout.

However, Radhan’s music turns out to be underwhelming. The songs fail to create a lasting impact, and the background score remains functional rather than memorable—something that slightly affects the film’s emotional resonance.

Editing by Karthikeyan Rohini keeps the runtime crisp at around two hours, though a few repetitive scenes still slow down the momentum. The production values are decent and suit the scale and genre of the film.

Analysis: Engaging First Half, Familiar Second Half

Director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao focuses heavily on humour, especially in the first half, which unfolds smoothly and keeps the audience engaged with several entertaining moments. The chemistry between Sree Vishnu and Satya works effectively, and the interval block introduces the central conflict in an interesting manner.

However, the film loses some of its momentum in the second half. Certain sequences feel repetitive, and the emotional depth needed to elevate the narrative is somewhat lacking. While the core premise has strong potential, the execution in the latter portions feels conventional, and the climax follows a predictable path.

As a debutant, Yadunaath Maruthi Rao shows promise, particularly in handling comedy, but stronger writing and emotional layering could have enhanced the overall impact.

Verdict

Vishnu Vinyasam works best when it relies on humour and the natural comic timing of its lead actors. The engaging first half, colourful visuals, and entertaining performances by Sree Vishnu and Satya make it an enjoyable watch in parts. While the second half and music could have been stronger, the film remains a passable romantic comedy.

Final Verdict: Lighthearted Entertainer with Its Moments

Rating: 2.75/5