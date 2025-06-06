BJP Govt in Delhi Releases ₹417 Crore Grant to 12 DU Colleges

In a major boost to 12 Delhi University colleges, the newly elected Delhi government has released ₹417 crore as grant-in-aid to address ongoing financial challenges faced by these institutions. The funding aims to ensure timely payment of salaries and uninterrupted operational support.

The beneficiary colleges include Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and Shaheed Sukhdev College, among others.

At a press conference, Education Minister Ashish Sood criticized the previous AAP government for failing to release the necessary grants, impacting colleges where many middle-class students study. “We released the funds on April 1,” he emphasized.

As part of its broader educational reform agenda announced to mark the BJP's 100 days of governance in Delhi, plans are underway to establish 75 CM Shri Schools and introduce data science courses. An initial allocation of ₹100 crore has been made for this initiative.

These next-generation schools will feature cutting-edge technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and data science labs, aiming to deliver an educational experience on par with private institutions.

Additionally, the government plans to set up Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs in these schools to offer instruction in foreign languages such as English, French, and German. To further enhance learning, 250 government schools will be equipped with digital libraries.

In a continued push for inclusive education, the Delhi government has awarded scholarships to 1,300 university students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Furthermore, 1,200 students have received laptops under the CM Digital Education Scheme to support remote learning.

To ensure equal opportunities, the government has also launched free coaching programs for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET, helping students prepare for higher education and career pathways.