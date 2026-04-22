April 23 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents often check school holiday updates in advance to plan their schedules. If you are wondering whether April 23, 2026, is a school holiday, here is a clear and simple update.

Is April 23, 2026 a School Holiday?

No, April 23, 2026, is not a general school holiday in India. As there are no major festivals, public events, or special occasions on this date, schools across most states will remain open and function as usual.

School Status on April 23

Government schools: Open

Private schools: Open

Colleges and educational institutions: Open

All academic activities, including classes, exams, and regular schedules, are expected to continue without any changes.

Why Schools Are Open

School holidays in India are typically declared during:

National holidays

Major religious festivals

State-specific public holidays

Emergency situations or special government announcements

Since April 23 does not fall under any of these categories, it is treated as a regular working academic day.

State-Wise Exception

While most states will follow normal schedules, there can be localized holidays in certain regions depending on specific situations.

Tamil Nadu: Schools may remain closed due to the polling day for state elections, as such days are often declared holidays to facilitate voting.

Apart from such regional exceptions, there are no widespread school closures expected on April 23.

Final Word

In conclusion, April 23, 2026, is a normal school working day across India. Students are expected to attend classes as usual, except in areas where local authorities may declare a holiday for specific reasons.