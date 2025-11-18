AP SSC Exams 2026: Two Timetables Proposed, Final Schedule Expected in December

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department is gearing up for the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025–26 academic year, which are set to be conducted in March 2026. However, the final exam dates are yet to be confirmed.

To avoid delays, officials have prepared two possible timetables—one starting on March 16 and the other on March 21. The government will finalize the schedule after reviewing both options. The official timetable is likely to be announced in the first week of December.

Preparation in Full Swing

The department has intensified its preparations for the smooth conduct of examinations across the state.

Key Highlights

Around 6.5 lakh students will appear for the SSC exams this year.

The tests will be conducted in approximately 3,500 examination centres statewide.

Nearly 35,000 invigilators and support staff will be deployed.

An additional 2,000 squad members will be appointed to monitor exam procedures.

Invigilator Selection Under New Process

Unlike previous years, the selection of invigilators will now be handled directly by the Directorate of Government Examinations instead of district-level authorities. School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) will be considered for invigilation duties.

To streamline this:

District officials have been instructed to upload the details of all teachers in the state.

Teachers who have faced disciplinary action, suspensions, or have long-term health issues will be excluded from exam duties.

Subject teachers will not be assigned to centres where their own subject exam is scheduled.

Enhanced Security Measures

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Last year’s incident involving SSC question papers circulating on WhatsApp has prompted the department to implement strict security protocols. Authorities are determined to prevent any question paper leak or malpractice during the 2026 exams.

What’s Next?

Students and schools can expect the official SSC exam schedule in early December once the government approves one of the proposed timetables

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