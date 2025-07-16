AP ICET Web Options 2025: Selection Process Begins, Check Important Dates and Details

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the web options selection procedure for AP ICET 2025 counselling. Candidates who have passed the AP ICET examination can now select their desired MBA or MCA colleges in Andhra Pradesh via the official portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Key Dates to Remember

The counselling dates have been declared, and students must keep the following important dates in mind:

Counselling registration: Begins on July 10, 2025, and will close on July 14, 2025

Document verification: Ongoing between July 11 and July 19, 2025

Web options selection: Begin on July 16 and will close on July 21, 2025

Change of web options: Will be permitted on July 22, 2025

Seat allotment result: Will be released on July 25, 2025

How to Prepare for Web Options Selection

Students should do the following before submitting their preferences:

Verify their documents: Make sure their documents have been verified and their status indicates "verified".

Check college options: Look at the list of participating colleges and available seats.

Prioritize colleges: Create a list of their top colleges and courses.

Lock choices carefully: Complete and lock their preferences before the deadline to steer clear of any complications.

Tips for Students

Keep visiting the official website regularly for updates and notifications.

Make sure that all the documents are ready to ensure that there is no delay or problem.

Make sure to carefully choose and lock their college choice in order to get their preferred seat.

Following these steps and being aware, students can easily go through AP ICET 2025 counselling and get admission into their desired MBA or MCA colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

