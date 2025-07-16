Delhi University UG Admissions: SRCC Tops Preference List

The University of Delhi (DU) released the Common Simulated Ranks for undergraduate admissions on July 15 at 5:00 pm, based on the preferences submitted by candidates up to July 14, 2025. The ranks are now available on the applicants’ dashboards through the DU admissions portal.

Top Programmes by First Preferences

According to data shared by the university, the following programmes emerged as the top choices:

BCom (Hons.) – 48,336 first preferences

BA (Hons.) Political Science – 15,295 preferences

BSc (Hons.) Zoology – 12,722 preferences

BTech (Hons.) Mathematics and Humanities – 10,584 preferences

BCom (General) – 8,939 preferences

Most Preferred Colleges

Among colleges, the top five by number of first preferences are:

Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) – 38,795

Hindu College – 31,901

Hansraj College – 15,902

St. Stephen’s College – 12,413

Miranda House – 11,403

BA Programme Combinations in Demand

Humanities-based BA combinations continue to attract the majority of applicants. Top combinations include:

BA (History + Political Science) – 7,60,233 preferences

BA (Economics + Political Science) – 3,88,407

BA (English + Economics) – 3,49,367

Stream-Wise Preference Distribution

Humanities-based programmes: 58.89% of total choices

Commerce-based programmes: 20.89%

Science-based programmes: 20.22%

DU recorded a staggering 5.75 crore (5,75,80,700) total Programme + College preferences, spanning 1,549 unique combinations — highlighting the scale and intensity of the competition in DU UG admissions this year.

Preference Editing Window Now Open

In light of the simulated ranks, DU has reopened the preference-editing window, allowing students to:

Revise

Reorder

Delete

Add new preferences

Deadline: July 16, 2025, by 11:59 PM

Note: Candidates must regularly save their changes. Only saved preferences will be considered for the final allocation.

Simulated Ranks Are Indicative, Not Final

DU clarified that the simulated ranks are tentative and meant to help candidates make informed decisions. These ranks:

Do not guarantee admission

Do not indicate final rank or merit positions

The next step in the admission process will include final preference locking and seat allocation based on CUET-UG scores and saved preferences.