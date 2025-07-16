Delhi University UG Admissions: SRCC Tops Preference List
The University of Delhi (DU) released the Common Simulated Ranks for undergraduate admissions on July 15 at 5:00 pm, based on the preferences submitted by candidates up to July 14, 2025. The ranks are now available on the applicants’ dashboards through the DU admissions portal.
Top Programmes by First Preferences
According to data shared by the university, the following programmes emerged as the top choices:
- BCom (Hons.) – 48,336 first preferences
- BA (Hons.) Political Science – 15,295 preferences
- BSc (Hons.) Zoology – 12,722 preferences
- BTech (Hons.) Mathematics and Humanities – 10,584 preferences
- BCom (General) – 8,939 preferences
Most Preferred Colleges
Among colleges, the top five by number of first preferences are:
- Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) – 38,795
- Hindu College – 31,901
- Hansraj College – 15,902
- St. Stephen’s College – 12,413
- Miranda House – 11,403
BA Programme Combinations in Demand
Humanities-based BA combinations continue to attract the majority of applicants. Top combinations include:
- BA (History + Political Science) – 7,60,233 preferences
- BA (Economics + Political Science) – 3,88,407
- BA (English + Economics) – 3,49,367
- Stream-Wise Preference Distribution
- Humanities-based programmes: 58.89% of total choices
- Commerce-based programmes: 20.89%
- Science-based programmes: 20.22%
DU recorded a staggering 5.75 crore (5,75,80,700) total Programme + College preferences, spanning 1,549 unique combinations — highlighting the scale and intensity of the competition in DU UG admissions this year.
Preference Editing Window Now Open
In light of the simulated ranks, DU has reopened the preference-editing window, allowing students to:
- Revise
- Reorder
- Delete
Add new preferences
- Deadline: July 16, 2025, by 11:59 PM
- Note: Candidates must regularly save their changes. Only saved preferences will be considered for the final allocation.
Simulated Ranks Are Indicative, Not Final
DU clarified that the simulated ranks are tentative and meant to help candidates make informed decisions. These ranks:
- Do not guarantee admission
- Do not indicate final rank or merit positions
The next step in the admission process will include final preference locking and seat allocation based on CUET-UG scores and saved preferences.