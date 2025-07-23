AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 Results Today, July 23: What's Next?

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will released the AP EAMCET (now EAPCET) 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, July 23. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official counselling portal — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Originally scheduled for July 22, the allotment result was deferred by a day. Seat allocation is based on candidates' options entered during counselling, along with their merit rank, category (SC, ST, BC, PWD, NCC, CAP, Sports & Games, etc.), and seat availability.

What’s Next?

Once the seat allotment is published:

Candidates must self-report online and report physically at the allotted college between July 23 and July 26.

Both steps — self-reporting and physical reporting — are mandatory to confirm the allotted seat.

Failure to complete both reporting stages will result in cancellation of the seat allotment.

Classes for the new academic year will begin from August 4.

The seat allotment order must be downloaded from the official website. Details will also be sent via SMS to the candidates' registered mobile numbers.

Courses & Colleges

Through AP EAMCET, students gain admission into various undergraduate programs, including:

Engineering and Biotechnology

BTech (Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Science & Technology)

BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture), BVSc & AH, BFSc

BPharmacy, PharmaD, and BSc Nursing

A total of 322 colleges are participating in the counselling process, offering seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. Cut-off ranks for each counselling round will be announced separately for various categories and institutions.

Participation & Results

This year:

3,62,429 candidates registered for AP EAPCET 2025.

2,64,840 appeared for the Engineering stream, of which 1,89,748 qualified — a pass percentage of 71.65%.

For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 75,460 appeared, and 67,761 cleared the exam — a pass rate of 89.8%.

