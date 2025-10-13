3-Day Diwali Holiday Announced for Schools in AP and Telangana

After a long Dussehra break, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in for more festive cheer. With Diwali approaching, schools and colleges in both states are likely to remain closed for consecutive days, giving students a well-deserved academic break to celebrate with family and friends.

Diwali 2025 Holidays:

Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges are expected to be closed on October 20, 2025 for Diwali.

Schools and colleges are expected to be closed on October 20, 2025 for Diwali. Some institutions and companies may also grant a holiday on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi.

With October 19 being Sunday, students and employees can enjoy a 3-day festive break.

Telangana: Students may get an additional holiday on October 21, 2025, following Diwali. Official confirmation is awaited.

About Diwali:

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated to mark Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, following his victory over the demon king Ravana and the rescue of Goddess Sita. The festival symbolizes the triumph of Dharma over Adharma.

Upcoming AP School Holidays 2025:

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, 2025 – 1 Day

Christmas Holidays: December 23 – 27, 2025 – 5 Days

Sankranti Holidays: January 10 – 18, 2026 – 9 Days

Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026 – ~50 Days

Upcoming Telangana School Holidays 2025:

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20 – 21, 2025 – 2 Days

Christmas Holidays: December 23 – 27, 2025 – 5 Days

Sankranti Holidays: January 11 – 15, 2026 – 5 Days

Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026 – ~50 Days

Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates on AP and Telangana school holidays.