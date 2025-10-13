Diwali School Holidays 2025: Multiple States Announce Closures, Check List!

As Diwali approaches, schools across several states have begun announcing their festive breaks. While the exact dates vary depending on local calendars and cultural customs, students in most parts of the country are now preparing for their much-awaited holidays. Here’s how different states have planned their Diwali vacation schedules this year.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan have officially closed from October 13 for the Diwali holidays. Both government and private institutions are observing a long break that covers Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. The Education Department has instructed schools to reopen after the festival week, giving students ample time to celebrate with their families and relatives.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Diwali holidays will begin slightly later. Schools across the state are set to close from October 20, allowing students to complete their mid-term work before heading into the celebrations. The vacation will last through the main Diwali week, ensuring students and teachers get sufficient time off before classes resume.

Bihar

Bihar’s academic calendar features an extended festive break this year. Schools will close from October 20 for Diwali and remain shut through Chhath Puja, one of the most important festivals in the region. This means that students in Bihar will enjoy one of the longest holiday stretches in the country, as both major festivals fall within the same period.

Karnataka

Karnataka stands out for a different reason. Schools in the state have already been closed from October 8 to October 18, not specifically for Diwali but to facilitate a statewide educational and social survey. The government has used this period to allow teachers and administrators to participate in data collection and fieldwork without disrupting classroom instruction later in the month.

While Diwali brings much-needed rest, families are advised to keep track of local circulars and school announcements since reopening dates may vary. Parents are encouraged to plan travel and festive activities accordingly, while students can use the time for light study or revision once the celebrations wind down.

As lights and festivities fill homes across India, classrooms too will go quiet for a short while. The Diwali season promises a blend of celebration, family togetherness, and a well-deserved break before the academic rush resumes later this month.