Education assistance of over Rs 1 cr released for wards of construction workers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday released an amount of over Rs 1 crore in favour of the wards of 1,474 registered construction workers on account of Education Assistance under J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).

While interacting with the beneficiaries on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the government is running several schemes for the welfare of building and other construction workers with the object of regulating the employment and conditions of service and providing safety, health and welfare measures for the registered workers.

"At the outset, the DC was apprised by Assistant Labour Commissioner that an amount of Rs 3.88 crore has been provided as Education Assistance to the 10,554 wards of 7,671 registered workers during the current financial year 2022-23," an official statement said.

"Similarly, Rs 5.15 crore were also disbursed among 7,699 beneficiaries under different schemes including death assistance, chronic disease assistance and disability/medical assistance of JKBOCWWB during the same period," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.