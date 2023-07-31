ED starts investigation in online coaching money laundering case in Kolkata

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigating an online coaching money laundering case, having operators in major cities of the country including Kolkata.

ED’s initial investigation has revealed that the coaching racket, promising ‘assured’ success in competitive examinations, collected huge amounts of money as enrolled and course fees from those taking admission and transferred that money through hawala route to China.

ED sources said that ED has revealed that an amount of Rs 80 crore was transferred to China in phase wise manner.

The central agency has also recently questioned one of the operators of the racket in Kolkata where the accused has admitted that the main brain behind the racket was operating from China.

Besides Kolkata, the racket has operators in other major cities of the country as well.

Besides China, a portion of the money was also transferred to the Special Administration Region of China in Hong Kong.

ED has also been able to track certain accounts where a portion of the money collected as enrollment and course fees were transferred.

The agency is carrying out further investigation to track other local contacts of the racket in India.

