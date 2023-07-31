56 new dengue, 11 malaria cases reported in Delhi in past one week

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A total of 56 dengue cases were reported in the national capital in the past one week, as per a report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD ) on Monday.

According to the report, with addition of the latest cases, the number of dengue cases reported so far in this month, till July 28, rose to 121.

The total number of dengue cases reported so far this year stood at 243.

As per the report, 11 cases of malaria were also reported in the last one week, taking July’s tally to 34. The national capital has recorded 72 malaria cases so far this year.

According to the MCD report, no chikungunya cases were reported during the said period.

A total of 14 cases of chikungunya have been recorded so far in this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.