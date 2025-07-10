ED raids properties linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was conducting raids on the residence and properties of three-time Congress MLA S.N. Subba Reddy in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The case pertains to allegations of undisclosed foreign assets held by Subba Reddy and his family members.

The searches are being conducted under the provisions of Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to sources. The raids are underway at at least five locations.

The ED reportedly received complaints regarding deposits by the MLA in foreign bank accounts and the purchase of immovable properties in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany, and other countries.

The ED sleuths are carrying out search and seizure operations at his residence and business entities. Sources also confirmed that the properties and residences of MLA Reddy’s key associates and close relatives are also being raided.

An official statement from the ED is awaited.

MLA Reddy represents the Bagepalli Assembly constituency in Chikkaballapura district.

Earlier on June 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted search operations at approximately 18 locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, in connection with the engineering seat scam.

According to sources, these raids were part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal money laundering case related to the fraudulent blocking of student seats in engineering colleges in Bengaluru.

The ED's search operations specifically targeted individuals connected to B.M.S. Engineering College, as well as Akash Institute of Engineering and other associated accused parties. The raids were conducted in connection with the Engineering Seat Scam.

This case stems from the engineering seat scam that occurred during the 2024-25 academic year in Bengaluru. The scam involved the illegal blocking of over 2,000 engineering seats.

On June 11, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at locations linked to four Congress leaders and others in connection with the sensational Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board Scam in Ballary district and Bengaluru. Raids were conducted at the residences and offices of Congress Ballary MP E. Tukaram and Congress MLAs Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy, J.N. Ganesh aka Kampli Ganesh and N. T. Srinivas

