UP DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester Result Released; Process to check & Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has announced the DElEd 2nd and 4th semester exam results. Candidates can now view their scorecards online from the official websites btcexam.in and updeled.gov.in using their login details.

Important Highlights of the DElEd 2nd Semester Results 2023 Batch

There were 160,405 candidates for the 2nd-semester examinations, out of which 160,159 candidates took the test. 1,02,408 candidates cleared the examination, achieving a pass percentage of 64%. 57,691 candidates did not pass, thus having a failure rate of 36.02%. Additionally, 246 candidates were absent from examinations, and 44 results were withheld due to technical difficulties. The authority also reported 13 withheld results and three incidents of unfair means.

How to Verify DElEd Results Online

The candidates must execute the following steps to view their results:

Go to the official websites btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in

or Enter the roll number, registration number, or date of birth

Download and check their scorecards

Important Advisory for Candidates

The authority has instructed candidates to properly check their mark sheets for any differences and report them to the exam office for rectification. Candidates are also asked to visit the official website at regular intervals for information about the UP DElEd recruitment process 2025 and other academic notifications.

Next Steps for Candidates

Students who passed their exams are expected to move on to the subsequent semester. Candidates who failed are preparing themselves for retests. The authority will release more information regarding the recruitment schedule and academic calendar in due time.

By presenting the DElEd results as well as the subsequent plan of action for aspirants, this article hopes to direct aspiring teachers through their studies.