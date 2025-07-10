Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Under ED Scanner In Betting Apps Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 celebrities, including renowned actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, for their alleged involvement in the betting apps case.

The ED registered the case based on an FIR filed against the celebrities by the Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad.

Several anchors, TV actors, and social media influencers have also been booked in connection with the case.

Some of the prominent names include Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla, Sreemukhi, Pranitha, and Vishnu Priya.

The celebrities are accused of accepting hefty remuneration for promoting betting apps—which are banned in some states across the country—and not declaring the income in their tax returns.

Subsequently, the ED has registered a case of money laundering and launched an investigation.

When the Cyberabad Police had initially filed the case, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj issued statements clarifying that their contracts with the betting app companies had ended long ago.

Vijay emphasized that his contract had ended with a company called A23, while Rana stated his contract ended in 2017. Prakash Raj said that a contract he signed in 2016 had also ended.

Previously, the Hyderabad Police had questioned several actors in connection with the case.