ED raids premises linked to TN Minister KN Nehru’s brother

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday carried out raids at the premises of a construction company owned by Ravichandran, the brother of Tamil Nadu municipal administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

According to sources, the ED is conducting searches at over 10 private construction firms and project sites across prominent Chennai localities, including Teynampet, Alwarpet, Besant Nagar, CIT Colony, and MRC Nagar.

The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into suspected illegal financial transactions. The full extent of the investigation, including any documents or materials seized, is expected to be revealed after the conclusion of the ongoing searches.

This development follows recent ED action against Tamil Nadu’s liquor trade sector. On March 6, the agency initiated large-scale raids linked to alleged irregularities within the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which holds a monopoly over the distribution of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the state. The searches extended to the TASMAC headquarters at the Thalamuthu Natarajan Building in Egmore, as well as the offices of leading liquor contractors and distilleries.

Among those raided were premises owned by DMK leader Jagathrakshakan, SNJ Distilleries on Greams Road, Akkadu Distillers in T. Nagar, and an MGM liquor contractor on Radha Krishnan Salai.

Additional raids were conducted at Shiva Distillery in Coimbatore’s Narasimhanaickenpalayam.

Sources within the ED confirmed that these operations were aimed at uncovering financial irregularities and possible money laundering linked to TASMAC contracts and operations.

The ED's actions also targeted entities associated with Minister V. Senthil Balaji. On March 6, approximately 20 ED officials arrived in Karur to search multiple locations, including the homes of Senthil Balaji’s close associates -- such as Mani, the owner of Kongu Mess in Rayanur; Sakthivel, of Sakthi Mess in Gothai Nagar; and PWD contractor M.C.S. Sankar in Palaniappan Nagar.

It is worth noting that Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister under the AIADMK government.

After his arrest, he joined the DMK and was subsequently appointed as the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition. On August 12, 2023, the ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against him, alleging he misused his official position for personal gain. The document further claimed that Balaji orchestrated the scam with the help of his brother R.V. Ashok Kumar, personal aides, and Transport Department officials, directly benefiting from illicit funds generated through the operation.

With raids continuing across the state, the ED’s probe appears to be intensifying, targeting a broader network of political and business entities involved in alleged financial misconduct.

