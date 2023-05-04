ED raids Amira Pure Foods Private Limited, recovers Rs 1.01 cr

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it recently carried out search operations at 21 locations in Delhi and Gurugram belonging to Amira Pure Foods Private Limited, Karan Chanana and others.

The ED has learnt that the accused sent 250,000 British pounds to a political party in the United Kingdom through one of the subsidiary companies.

During the search cash amounting to Rs 1.01 crore was seized.

"Incriminating evidence has been collected during the search which shows the modus operandi of the accused entity for diverting the loan funds through shell companies, accommodation entries, fudging/manipulation of stocks," said the ED.

The agency initiated the investigation against the accused entities on the basis of a FIR registered by the CBI against Karan A Chanana, his relatives, Amira Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd. and others under various sections of the IPC for committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating, causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1201.85 crore to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

The ED learnt that the accused entities in connivance with each other as well as other related entities have illegally diverted loan funds sanctioned by the consortium of banks by way of transferring loan funds into the accounts of various shell entities under the guise of genuine business transactions.

"It was also known that Karan A Chanana had donated 250,000 British pounds to a political party of United Kingdom through one of the subsidiary company of the accused entity, Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd., while the accused entity had itself defaulted on repayment of loans and was declared as NPA in year 2016-17 by consortium member banks," said the ED.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

