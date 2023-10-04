ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi liquor scam case (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

An ED team reached the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's residence at 7 a.m. and launched a raid and search operation.

Raids were on at the time of filing of report.

The ED case is based on an FIR (First Information Report) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As of now, the ED has filed four charge sheets and is further investigating the matter.

According to sources, Singh's name appeared four times in the charge sheet, out of which one was by mistake. While typing, Delhi's excise commissioner Rahul Singh's name was mistakenly typed as Sanjay Singh.

Notably, the searches precedes former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail hearing at the Supreme Court later in the day.

In addition to Singh's residence, the ED sleuths are also carrying out searches at the premises of other people linked to the case.

