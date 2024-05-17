ED files 8th charge sheet in excise policy case; names AAP, Kejriwal as accused

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its eighth charge sheet before a court here in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, informed the Supreme Court that a prosecution complaint against AAP and its national convenor was in the pipeline and would be lodged soon before the special court.

ASG Raju made the submission as the agency opposed CM Kejriwal’s plea filed before the apex court against his arrest in the case by the ED.

Earlier, the probe agency, while opposing the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia filed before the Delhi High Court, had said that it will soon file a supplementary charge sheet against the ruling party in the national capital.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and others.

