ED attaches properties worth Rs 2.71cr in PMLA case

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 2.71 crore belonging to Shishir Kumar, the then Assistant Engineer in Bihar government, in a money laundering case.

Kumar has been accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The official said that he acquired huge properties by adopting corrupt and illegal means during his service period.

The official said that it was learnt that the acquisition of properties in the name of various property holders was not in consonance with their legitimate sources of income.

"The attached properties include 23 immovable properties worth Rs 2,57,73,706 and movable properties worth Rs 14,24,955 held in the name of Kumar and his family members," an official said.

The ED had initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by Economic Offences Unit, Patna against Kumar and his wife Vinita Kumari.

"Investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable and movable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members so as to project these properties as untainted," the official said.

