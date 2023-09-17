ED arrests 2 more persons in Bihar illegal sand mining case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two more persons -- Jag Narayan Singh and Satish Singh, in connection with the illegal sand mining in Bihar.

Prior to this, the agency had also arrested JD-U MLC Radha Charan Seth in the same case.

In the last week of August, Seth was questioned by the ED.

Seth and his son Kanhaiyaa were summoned by the ED to join the probe within 15 days. Seth joined the probe.

According to information, the ED recently conducted raids at more than 27 places in Arrah, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Patna, and Kolkata in the matter and froze as many as 60 bank accounts containing Rs 6 crore belonging to JD-U MLC.

Apart from this, the ED also recovered cash around Rs 1.5 crore and property documents worth Rs 11 crore.

Prior to this raid, the ED conducted raids at 22 places in February this year.

