Assam: Six sentenced to life in Barpeta murder case

Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Six persons were awarded life sentence on Saturday by a court in Assam's Barpeta district for the murder of a man a year-and-a-half ago.

The convicts have been identified as Inzamamul Khan, Saiful Islam, Darog Ali, Lal Mahmud, Badshah Fakir and Faridul Islam.

Rubul Haque was killed after his girlfriend rejected the marriage proposal of one of the convicted persons. According to advocate Jyoti Prasad Das, Barpeta Additional District and Sessions Judge Narayan Kuri held the six accused guilty of killing Haque, a resident of Bandali neighbourhood, on April 16 last year.

One of the convicts had proposed to marry Haque's girlfriend, which was rejected by her. The man later hatched a plot with his friends and killed Haque.

The police submitted the charge sheet within 90 days of the crime, which was heard in a fast-track court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.