ECI releases draft voter list in Bihar, objection window open till September 1

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the draft voter list for Bihar, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Citizens now have the opportunity to verify their names on the list and file claims or objections until September 1.

The Commission has clarified that any voter or political party can add missing names, delete an ineligible entry, correct incorrect details, and claim.

Starting August 1, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, along with all 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state, will begin inviting claims and objections from voters and recognised political parties.

The process will continue till September 1, including weekends and public holidays.

To facilitate this, special camps will be organised from August 2 to September 1 at Block-cum-Anchal offices, urban body offices like Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad and Municipal Corporation zones.

These camps will function daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Sundays and festivals, ensuring everyone has access to get their voter list issues resolved.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, digital and printed copies of the draft voter list have already been distributed to all recognised political parties by the District Election Officers (DEOs) across Bihar’s 38 districts.

In addition, a dedicated online portal has been made available for voters to check the status of their enrollment.

Citizens can verify their details by visiting the Election Commission’s official website and entering the required information.

With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on the horizon, ensuring an accurate and updated voter list is critical.

The ECI's extended window and proactive outreach aim to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and voter confidence in the electoral process.

The voters can check their names on the draft voter list online or offline. If missing or incorrect, visit the nearest voter camp or election office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.