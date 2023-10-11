EC shunts out 4 Collectors, 3 Police Commissioners in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) In a major administrative shakeup ahead of November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered transfer of four District Collectors, three Police Commissioners, 10 district Superintendents of Police and some other officials.

The poll panel has asked the state government to send a panel of officers by Thursday evening for making alternate appointments.

It has also directed the state government not to assign any election related works to these officers till the completion of the ongoing poll process.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued orders transferring Rangareddy Collector M.V. Bhoopal Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, and Nirmal Collector Varun Reddy.

It has also ordered transfers of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Warangal Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, and Nizamabad Commissioner V. Satyanarayana.

Superintendents of Police of 10 districts have also been transferred. They are Sangareddy's M. Ramana Kumar, Kamareddy's B. Srinivas Reddy, Jagityal's A. Bhaskar , Mahabubnagar's K. Narasimha, Nagarkurnool's K. Manohar, Jogulamba Gadwal's K. Srujana, Mahbubabad's G. Chandramohan, Narayanpet's N. Venkateswarlu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally's P. Karunakar, and Suryapet's Rajender Prasad.

Director of Excise and Prohibition Musharraf Ali, Transport Secretary Srinivasa Raju, and Commercial Tax Commissioner T.K. Sridevi has also been transferred.

The poll panel has also asked Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint full time Principal Secretaries for Excise and Commercial Taxes. Currently she is holding the additional charges of both the departments.

The Election Commission ordered the transfer following certain complaints against the officials. A full team of EC headed by Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar had visited the state early this month for three days.

