Priyadarshini Indalkar shares her love for nature with her 'Shantit Kranti 2' character

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Priyadarshini Indalkar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming Marathi show 'Shantit Kranti 2', has said that she shares her passion of love for nature with her character of 'Samruddhi' in the show.

With Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn at the helm, the show stars Abhay Mahajan, Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Priya Banerjee and Priyadarshini Indalkar.

Discussing some of Samruddhi's characteristics, the actress recently said, "The best thing about my character is that she shares one of my biggest pet peeves: the sight of garbage scattered everywhere. Samruddhi, just like me, despises it, so she always carries a garbage bag in her purse. She'd whip it out and start cleaning up random places like forests, streets and more to keep the surroundings clean. Me and my character believe in sustainability and how it's important to save the environment."

Beyond the screen, Priyadarshini also reminisced about her extraordinary experience shooting across picturesque locations. She said, "I've never worked on sets which are located in such breathtaking places. I was completely charmed by every spot. Honestly, often I didn't feel like going back to my hotel room. I just wanted to stay back and soak in the beauty of those scenic spots. Those places even inspired me to pen down some poems. After shooting for 'Shantit Kranti 2', I made a promise to myself. I'm going to buy a house in Dehradun."

Produced by Arunabh Kumar, 'Shantit Kranti' Season 2 is created by TVF in association with BhaDiPa. It will stream on Sony LIV from October 13.

